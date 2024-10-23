Tarik Black News: Signed to Dolphins' PS

The Dolphins signed Black (undisclosed) to the practice squad Wednesday.

Black spent most of the 2023 regular season on the Ravens' practice squad. He signed with the Steelers during the offseason to compete for a roster spot during training camp, but he was waived with an injury settlement in mid-August due to an unspecified issue. Black appears to be over whatever was ailing him, and he'll provide the Dolphins some much-needed depth at wide receiver after Braxton Berrios (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday and with Jaylen Waddle nursing a quadriceps injury.