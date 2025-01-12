Taron Johnson Injury: Leaves game with neck injury

Johnson suffered a neck injury in the first quarter of Sunday's wild-card game against the Broncos and is questionable to return.

The positive news is that Johnson cleared the concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit that left him down on the field for several moments. The veteran slot corner is arguably the team's most important member of the secondary, so his return -- either this game or in the divisional round, should the Bills advance -- looms large in the team's quest for its first Super Bowl title.