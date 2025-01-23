Taron Johnson Injury: Limited session Thursday

Johnson (neck) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Johnson tweaked his neck during the Bills' AFC wild-card win over the Broncos, but that didn't stop him from playing against the Ravens in the divisional round. The 2018 fourth-round pick was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, so his limited participation Thursday could be to give him rest ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Johnson has recorded eight tackles (five solo) and one pass defense across Buffalo's two playoff games.