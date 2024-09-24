Taron Johnson Injury: Not playing Week 4

Johnson (forearm) will not play in the Bills' Week 4 game against the Ravens on Sunday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson injured his forearm in the Bills' regular-season opener against the Cardinals, which will now cause the 28-year-old corner to miss three consecutive games. Despite missing multiple games, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Tuesday that he's optimistic that Johnson will not need to go on IR, per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. Johnson's next chance at suiting up will be Week 5 against the Texans on Oct. 6, though he could return to practice in a limited capacity this week. Cam Lewis will continue to serve in Johnson's place as the slot corner in Buffalo's defense.