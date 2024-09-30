Taron Johnson Injury: Return date still murky

Head coach Sean McDermott is not sure if Johnson (forearm) will return to practice this week, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Johnson hasn't played or practiced since suffering the injury early in the team's Week 1 win over the Cardinals. Considering Johnson has managed to avoid an IR stint, it seems like his return will come sooner rather than later, but he'll definitely need to get on the practice field at some point this week if he's going to suit up Sunday against the Texans.