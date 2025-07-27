Tarron Jackson Injury: Suffers serious injury
Jackson (undisclosed) was taken to the hospital after suffering an injury during San Francisco's practice Sunday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Jackson went down while being blocked and had to be taken off the field on a backboard. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Jackson was conscious and could feel his extremities, although he is still set to undergo additional testing.
