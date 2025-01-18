Taven Bryan News: Logs mostly rotational role in 2024

Bryan ended the regular season with 20 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, a defensed pass and a fumble recovery over 17 games during the regular season.

Bryan started on defense in Weeks 2-7 but reverted to a rotational role and didn't log more than 34 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps in any game thereafter. He's been a reliably healthy player throughout his career, playing in all 17 regular-season games each of the past two seasons and never missing more than two contests in any of his seven NFL campaigns, but his production and role haven't warranted IDP consideration. Bryan is set to be an unrestricted free agent upon the beginning of the offseason.