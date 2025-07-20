Taven Bryan News: Reaches deal with Cincy
Bryan signed a one-year deal with the Bengals on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Bryan spent the last two seasons playing as a rotational piece on the Colts' defensive line, totaling 42 tackles and 3.0 sacks while appearing in all 34 regular-season games over that span. The 29-year-old was a first-round pick for the Jaguars in 2018, and he's never played fewer than 15 regular-season games in his career. Bryan will add some veteran depth behind presumptive starting defensive tackles B.J. Hill (foot) and Tedarrell Slaton.
