Tay Martin Injury: Reverts to injured reserve

Martin (undisclosed) reverted to the Titans' injured reserve list Thursday.

Martin was waived with an injury designation Wednesday. After going unclaimed on waivers, Martin now lands on injured reserve. He'll need to spend the entirety of the 2025 season there unless he's later cut with an injury settlement. The 27-year-old receiver appeared in one game for Tennessee last season, reeling in one of his two targets for a 49-yard touchdown in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Texans.