DFS NFL: Sunday Preseason Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

We're back to a much more limited slate Sunday, as only two games remain in the second week of preseason. Nevertheless, the rules and concepts to optimize lineups will remain the same from Saturday. In short, both FanDuel and DraftKings require 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, 1 FLEX and 1 DST. On FD, all players cost $6,000 and on DK $5,500. The preseason is time for teams to evaluate younger players and players on the roster bubble, so this article won't be filled with stars. It will be based primarily on which players project to get the most playing time combined with some skill evaluation.

QUARTERBACK

Bo Nix vs. Green Bay

Nix seemingly has a chance to lock in the starting job under center in Denver this weekend after an impressive showing in his pro debut. He'll start, so there is some risk that he'll be pulled after a possession or two if he leads strong drives. On the other hand, there isn't likely to be much competent quarterback play, so if Nix manages a touchdown on a long drive there aren't likely to be that many additional points on the table.

Joshua Dobbs vs. New Orleans

Nix is the relatively easy play to spot, which leaves us with six viable options from the three remaining teams: Dobbs and Brandon Allen from the 49ers, Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt from Green Bay and Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler from New Orleans. Neither Saints quarterback was efficient last week (despite the Rattler hype), and I ultimately have more faith in Dobbs to run a more efficient offense than Clifford. There's some risk that Allen plays more than Dobbs, so he is also worth considering.

RUNNING BACK

Jordan Mason vs. New Orleans

Injury status can be difficult to decipher in the preseason, but we won't see Christian McCaffrey (calf) and it would be a surprise to see Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) and Isaac Guerendo (hamstring). The 49ers still have additional depth to put on the field, but Mason played well in the first preseason game and should work with the top offensive unit once again.

Emanuel Wilson at Denver

The Packers have little to learn about their backfield as things stand. Josh Jacobs is the lead back, AJ Dillon is well known and MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) is sidelined. In the same situation a week ago, Wilson was left to carry a heavy workload and that should remain the case Sunday.

Audric Estime/Blake Watson vs. Green Bay

Denver does have plenty to sort out in their backfield, and both Estime and Walston are the biggest unknowns that could find their way onto the roster. Estime is more a thumper and good for FanDuel's scoring system. Watson was an elite pass catcher in college and picked up 33 yards through the air last weekend. He's a good option on DK as a result.

WIDE RECEIVER

A.T. Perry at San Francisco

Perry disappointed in his rookie season among a Saints' wide receiver corps that was begging for someone other than Chris Olave and occasionally Rashid Shaheed to step up. That's not great for Perry's long-term outlook, but it will give the team reason to play him this preseason. Perry did deliver last weekend four receptions and a long gain of 58 yards.

Grant DuBose at Denver

DuBose was a small-school prospect out of Charlotte and was selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is fighting for the sixth spot on the wide receiver depth chart and made a good first impression last weekend, racking up five receptions for 66 yards. Green Bay has little incentive to play its top five at the position (Bo Melton being the fifth after Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Christian Watson), so expect DuBose to get opportunity once again.

Tay Martin/Trent Taylor vs. New Orleans

Martin and Taylor led the 49ers in targets last week and delivered decent performances. San Francisco isn't a team that will learn very much by playing their starters in the preseason, so expect this duo to soak up a lot of targets.

Tight Ends

Lucas Krull vs. Green Bay

Nineteen players caught at least one pass for Denver last week, making the depth chart a nightmare to decipher for DFS purposes. The exception should be at tight end. We may see Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich sparingly, but Krull was among the team's leading receivers last week and that should remain the case Sunday.

Also consider: Cameron Latu

DST

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

We want passing volume and mistake-prone players when picking a defense. The Broncos are a good opponent in that regard, as Zach Wilson is a turnover machine and Jarrett Stidham has a career 4.1 percent interception rate. Nix may be able to put up some points, but he isn't likely to play deep into the game meaning the Packers should still have plenty of time to create turnovers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.