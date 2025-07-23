Tay Martin News: Signs with Commanders

Martin and the Commanders agreed to terms on a contract Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

After suiting up in one game last year with Tennessee, Martin was waived with an undisclosed injury settlement and will now get a chance to prove himself on the Commanders. The 27-year-old caught his first career pass last season for a 49-yard touchdown. He'll face an uphill climb to make the 53-man roster given Washington already has a relatively set wide receiver corps.