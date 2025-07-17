Taylor Decker Injury: Moves to active/PUP list

Decker (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Lions on Thursday.

The starting left tackle's injury remains unclear, though it does not appear to be serious given his designation, which allows him to return in time for Detroit's preseason opener July 31 against the Chargers. Decker has started all 131 regular-season and postseason games he's played in since being drafted in the first round by the Lions in 2016.