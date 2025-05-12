Taylor Elgersma News: Finds work in Green Bay

The Packers signed Elgersma on Monday.

Elgersma was selected 18th-overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2025 CFL Draft, but he's now opted to test his luck in Green Bay. The Wilfrid Laurier product appeared in 41 games over his five-year collegiate career, completing 793 of 1,121 pass attempts for 10,547 yards, 78 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. While he's likely an extra body for offseason activities, Elgersma could earn a spot on the Packers' practice squad if he impresses the coaching staff throughout the summer.