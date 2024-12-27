Tee Higgins Injury: Optimism for Saturday vs. Denver

Higgins (ankle/knee) has improved throughout the week, and there is optimism he'll be able to play Saturday against the Broncos, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Higgins has dealt with a multitude of nagging injuries this season, but it seems to be trending toward him not missing any time with this latest issue. Higgins got his ankle tweaked underneath him last Sunday against the Browns but was able to return to the game and got in a round of limited practices this week. Saturday's game against the Broncos is as close to a must-win game as possible for both teams, so there is a lot riding on Higgins' availability.