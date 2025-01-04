Fantasy Football
Tee Higgins Injury: Questionable to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 4, 2025 at 8:19pm

Higgins is questionable to return to Saturday night's game against the Steelers due to an ankle injury.

Higgins came into Week 18 with an ankle injury but was deemed active after being listed as questionable to play. Prior to leaving at the end of the third quarter, Higgins caught four of five targets for 53 scoreless yards. If Higgins is unable to return, the offense should funnel even more through Ja'Marr Chase, while Andrei Iosivas, Isaiah Williams and Kendric Pryor round out the remainder of Cincinnati's wide receiver depth chart.

