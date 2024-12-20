Tee Higgins News: Cleared to play Sunday

Higgins (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns.

After being listed as limited Wednesday, Higgins logged a 'DNP' on Thursday before closing out the week with a limited session Friday. With reference to both Higgins and QB Joe Burrow (right wrist/knee), whose practice reps were both managed this week, head coach Zac Taylor relayed Friday that there is no concern about the duo's workload versus Cleveland, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, a comment that should reassure those planning to utilize Higgins (who caught five of his eight targets for 88 yards and a TD last weekend against the Titans) in Week 16 fantasy lineups.