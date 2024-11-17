Tee Higgins News: Huge receiving night in return

Higgins (quadricep) racked up nine receptions (on 13 targets) for 148 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Chargers.

Higgins returned from injury in style after gaining a season-best 148 receiving yards while scoring his fourth touchdown in six games this year. Both he and Ja'Marr Chase (7-75-2) commanded 13 targets apiece, with both producing WR1 fantasy lines in the wideouts' first game together since Week 7. With a dominant game under his belt and an extra week of rest ahead, Higgins should be a full-go when the Bengals return from the bye to face Pittsburgh on Dec. 1.