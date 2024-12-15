Tee Higgins News: Scores 38-yard TD in Week 15 win

Higgins caught five of eight targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Titans.

Higgins caught a 38-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to break a 14-14 tie, and the Bengals led the rest of the way. He trailed only Ja'Marr Chase in targets, catches and receiving yards, finishing six yards shy of Chase's team-leading total. Higgins has at least 77 receiving yards in five of his last seven appearances and six touchdowns over that span, so he's been excellent when available. That production included 82 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against the Browns, whom Higgins will face again Week 16.