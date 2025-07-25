Terence Steele Injury: Sidelined by ankle issue
Steele was evaluated for a right ankle injury Thursday and held out of practice as a precaution, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The Cowboys have yet to release any other information about the status of their starting right tackle, but at this point the issue doesn't seem like something that will imperil his Week 1 availability. While Steele is sidelined, Hakeem Adeniji will get extra reps with the first-team offense.
