Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Terrance Ferguson headshot

Terrance Ferguson News: Signing rookie deal with Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Ferguson is ready to sign his rookie deal with Los Angeles after having agreed to terms with the team on his four-year contract Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ferguson had been among the second-round picks of the 2025 draft class holding out for more guaranteed money in their rookie contracts, and Schefter now reports that he gets roughly $8 million of his four-year, $9.7 million deal guaranteed. Though Ferguson's draft capital and pass-catching chops promise real upside in the Rams' offense, surpassing 32-year-old incumbent starter Tyler Higbee, who is healthy after missing most of 2024 due to injury, will be a notable challenge for the rookie. Higbee is slated to hit free agency next offseason, however.

Terrance Ferguson
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now