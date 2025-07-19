Terrance Ferguson News: Signing rookie deal with Rams

Ferguson is ready to sign his rookie deal with Los Angeles after having agreed to terms with the team on his four-year contract Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ferguson had been among the second-round picks of the 2025 draft class holding out for more guaranteed money in their rookie contracts, and Schefter now reports that he gets roughly $8 million of his four-year, $9.7 million deal guaranteed. Though Ferguson's draft capital and pass-catching chops promise real upside in the Rams' offense, surpassing 32-year-old incumbent starter Tyler Higbee, who is healthy after missing most of 2024 due to injury, will be a notable challenge for the rookie. Higbee is slated to hit free agency next offseason, however.