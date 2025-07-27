Menu
Terrel Bernard Injury: Nursing hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Bernard did not practice Sunday due to a hamstring injury, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

This is the first word of Bernard dealing with the injury, and it's not clear how severe the issue is. Given that it's still early in training camp, the Bills are likely to exercise caution with the starting linebacker's return to practice. Bernard has topped 100 regular-season tackles each of the past two years and re-signed with Buffalo on a four-year, $50 million contract in early March.

