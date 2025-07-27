Terry McLaurin Injury: Ends holdout but has ankle injury

McLaurin (ankle) was removed from the reserve/did not report list and placed on the active/PUP list Sunday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

McLaurin has ended his contract holdout despite failing to secure a new deal from the Commanders. He will report after having missed four days of training camp, though McLaurin won't immediately be ready to take the practice field due to an ankle injury. The star wide receiver is still seeking a new contract as he heads into the final season of a three-year, $68 million extension.