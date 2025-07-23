Terry McLaurin News: Holdout becomes official

The Commanders placed McLaurin on the reserve/did not report list Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

McLaurin declined to report Tuesday for the start of training camp, one week after saying it would be "kind of hard to see how I step on the field" without progress on a new contract. He's in the final season of a three-year, $68 million extension, after scoring 13 TDs in the 2024 regular season and three more in the playoffs. McLaurin will accrue $50,000 in non-rescindable fines for every day of training camp he misses during the contract dispute.