McLaurin finished third in receptions and second in receiving yards on the Commanders for the night, while also setting the pace for the team in targets. As a whole, McLaurin's collection of numbers certainly represented a nice boost from his 2-27-0 line on four targets in Week 1 against the Giants, but through two games, the Commanders' passing game has been relatively conservative. McLaurin and Jayden Daniels will have some extra time to reestablish chemistry ahead of a Week 3 home matchup against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 21.