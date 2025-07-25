Tetairoa McMillan News: Participating in team drills
McMillan (leg) has been participating in team drills at training camp this week, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
McMillan missed some time at minicamp after colliding with a defender, but he seems to be past the minor issue and is all systems go for the start of training camp. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 Draft back in April, McMillan should immediately slot in as the Panthers' starting X receiver on the outside. His average draft position has been dipping in recent weeks, and the rookie looks like a potential bargain in the sixth and seventh rounds of early-summer fantasy drafts.
