Johnson tied for second in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night for the Buccaneers, and he recorded his second career touchdown on a 22-yard grab with just under nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. The rookie now has a pair of four-catch tallies in the last three games, and given Mike Evans suffered a broken collarbone in addition to a concussion in Monday night's loss, Johnson could be set for an elevated role for the remainder of the season, especially if Chris Godwin (fibula) also continues to miss time.