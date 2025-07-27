Tez Johnson News: Impressing early in camp

Johnson, whom the Buccaneers selected out of Oregon in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has been impressing early in camp with his shiftiness and ability to make defenders miss, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

The rookie wideout is renowned for his ability to gain yards after the catch, and his dynamic skill set enabled him to post the top two single-season reception tallies in Oregon school history. Johnson is starting his NFL career deep down a talented wide receiver depth chart, but he also has experience as a returner and is making a very positive early impression with his ability to start and stop quickly and what is termed as "explosive" burst when running vertically.