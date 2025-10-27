Johnson's catch and yardage totals were both team highs on an afternoon when Baker Mayfield threw for just 152 yards. The rookie's reception tally also qualified as a new career high, as Johnson benefited considerably from the absences of Mike Evans (IR, collarbone\/concussion) and Chris Godwin (fibula). While Godwin is likely to get healthy over Tampa Bay's Week 9 bye, Evans will be out until late in the season in a best-case scenario, ensuring Johnson should continue enjoying an elevated role for the foreseeable future.