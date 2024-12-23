Theo Jackson News: Nabs clutch pick vs. Seattle

Jackson recorded four total tackles (two solo) and one interception in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Seahawks.

With Harrison Smith (foot) sidelined for the Vikings' Week 16 contest, Jackson stepped in and served as the Vikings' top free safety Sunday. The Tennessee product came up with a clutch interception late in the fourth quarter, sealing Minnesota's 13th win of the season. Smith is expected to return for the Vikings' Week 17 matchup against the Packers, so Jackson is likely to revert to his reserve role.