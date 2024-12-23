Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Theo Jackson headshot

Theo Jackson News: Nabs clutch pick vs. Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Jackson recorded four total tackles (two solo) and one interception in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Seahawks.

With Harrison Smith (foot) sidelined for the Vikings' Week 16 contest, Jackson stepped in and served as the Vikings' top free safety Sunday. The Tennessee product came up with a clutch interception late in the fourth quarter, sealing Minnesota's 13th win of the season. Smith is expected to return for the Vikings' Week 17 matchup against the Packers, so Jackson is likely to revert to his reserve role.

Theo Jackson
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now