Thomas Odukoya News: Heads back to practice squad

Odukoya reverted to Titans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Odukoya was elevated to the active roster for the second week in a row in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals, failing to record any stats while playing one snap on offense and nine snaps with the special-teams unit. The tight end can still be elevated one more time before Tennessee would have to officially sign him to the active roster.