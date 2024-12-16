Thomas Odukoya News: Heads back to practice squad
Odukoya reverted to Titans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Odukoya was elevated to the active roster for the second week in a row in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals, failing to record any stats while playing one snap on offense and nine snaps with the special-teams unit. The tight end can still be elevated one more time before Tennessee would have to officially sign him to the active roster.
Thomas Odukoya
Free Agent
