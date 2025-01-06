Thomas Odukoya News: Signs contract with Tennessee
The Titans signed Odukoya to a reserve/future contract Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Odukoya bounced around between the Titans' active roster and practice squad this season, appearing in three games and primarily contributing on special teams (35 of 36 total snaps on special teams). The Eastern Michigan product is expected to compete for a depth role in Tennessee's tight end corps as the team begins its offseason.
