Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Timothy McKay headshot

Timothy McKay Injury: Placed on NFI list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

McKay (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list by the Commanders on Saturday.

McKay signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in April after wrapping his collegiate career at NC State in 2024. The offensive lineman will now be sidelined to open training camp with an undisclosed injury, but he can return to practice and play at any point during the preseason.

Timothy McKay
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now