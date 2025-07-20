Timothy McKay Injury: Placed on NFI list
McKay (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list by the Commanders on Saturday.
McKay signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in April after wrapping his collegiate career at NC State in 2024. The offensive lineman will now be sidelined to open training camp with an undisclosed injury, but he can return to practice and play at any point during the preseason.
