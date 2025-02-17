Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tip Reiman headshot

Tip Reiman News: Sticks primarily to blocking as rookie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Reiman totaled six catches (on seven targets) for 37 yards and no touchdowns in 17 contests during the 2024 campaign.

While Trey McBride (147 targets) and, to a lesser extent, Elijah Higgins (24 targets) handled most of the receiving reps among Cardinals tight ends this season, Reiman actually ranked second in snap share among the trio as a rookie third-round pick. Behind McBride's 89.3 percent, Reiman (41.2 percent) saw the field more than Higgins (38.0 percent), even though both played a full slate of games. All of the trio are under contract in 2025, so Reiman likely will remain a fantasy non-entity moving forward.

Tip Reiman
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now