T.J. Hockenson Injury: Activated from PUP list

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Friday that Hockenson (knee) has been reinstated from the PUP list.

In a corresponding move, Minnesota placed left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) on injured reserve to clear a spot on the 53-man roster for Hockenson. After suffering ACL and MCL tears last December and undergoing surgery on his right knee in January, Hockenson was sidelined for the start of the season before he was cleared to practice Oct. 4. With his 21-day evaluation window officially closing Friday, the Vikings added Hockenson back to the roster in anticipation that he'll be ready to make his 2024 debut next Sunday versus the Colts. Considering that Hockenson hadn't advanced beyond limited participation since he resumed practicing earlier this month, he'll likely need to put in at least one full practice during the upcoming week before the Vikings officially clear him to play against Indianapolis.