T.J. Hockenson Injury: Another limited session

Hockenson (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Hockenson is nearing the end of his second week of the 21-day window in which the Vikings have to evaluate him and eventually activate him from the reserve/PUP list. So far, he's logged three consecutive capped sessions going back to Oct. 4, and he even spoke about his odds to play Sunday against the Lions. "Yeah, I don't know," Hockenson told Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Thursday. "I mean, it all depends day to day. ... As long as I'm feeling good and rolling, we'll just keep it there." The Vikings will need to activate Hockenson by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET in order for him to have a chance to suit up this weekend, but first Friday's injury report will reveal if he has a designation for Sunday's contest.