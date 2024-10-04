T.J. Hockenson Injury: Officially designated for return

The Vikings announced Friday that Hockenson (knee) has been designated to return to practice from the reserve/PUP list.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has made clear that Minnesota's plan was to get Hockenson back on the practice field Friday, after traveling with the team to London in preparation for Sunday's matchup against the Jets. That gives the Vikings a 21-day window to monitor Hockenson at practice. The standout tight end can be activated at any point in that span and then be eligible for game days, though it doesn't seem like he's in consideration to come back this weekend. After a Week 6 bye, the Vikings will play two games in quick succession, facing the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 20 and the Rams on Thursday, Oct. 24. Hockenson, who is recovering from right ACL and MCL tears sustained late last December, could more realistically make his return to play in one of those contests.