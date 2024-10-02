T.J. Hockenson Injury: Practice window to open Friday

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday the team plans to designate Hockenson (knee) for a return to practice Friday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Hockenson spent the first four games of the regular season on the reserve/PUP list while working his way back from right ACL and MCL tears sustained Dec. 24 of last season. Minnesota plans for Hockenson to travel with the team to London ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets and have his first practice session Friday. At that time, Hockenson's official 21-day practice window will open. Hockenson doesn't seem to be in consideration to face New York on Sunday, after which point the Vikings will benefit from a bye week. The team hasn't yet offered a definitive timetable for Hockenson's return, but Oct. 20 versus the Lions in Week 7 and Oct. 24 against the Rams in Week 8 could be in play.