T.J. Hockenson News: Logs full practice Wednesday

Hockenson (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.

After the Vikings designated Hockenson for return from the reserve/PUP list on Oct. 4, they had two chances to activate him for game action but opted not to do so. The team then brought him back to the active roster last Friday, and he now is practicing without limitations for the first time since tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee last December. Hockenson thus has reclaimed his spot atop the TE depth chart for Minnesota as the team begins preparations for Sunday's contest agains the Colts.