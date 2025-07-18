Menu
T.J. Sanders News: Inks rookie deal with Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 18, 2025 at 9:52am

Sanders signed his rookie contract with the Bills on Friday.

That gets all the Bills' rookies signed before training camp starts up for the team that has won five straight AFC East titles. As for Sanders, he's got major athleticism coming out of South Carolina, but the Bills run deep at defensive line and already have starters Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones to cover the middle. Therefore, Sanders is probably slotted as more of a key rotational player for his rookie campaign.

