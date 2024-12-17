T.J. Watt Injury: DNP in Tuesday's walkthrough

Watt (ankle) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough session, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said after Tuesday's walkthrough that Watt was "walking around rather comfortably," but noted that the star pass rusher is questionable for Saturday's game against Baltimore. Watt was diagnosed with a left low-ankle sprain following Sunday's loss to the Eagles, though he managed to log 2.0 sacks for the third time this season. His absence in Saturday's AFC North clash would be a major blow for the Steelers' defense, but they do have serviceable backups in Nick Herbig and Preston Smith alongside starter Alex Highsmith.