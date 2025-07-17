T.J. Watt News: Inks three-year, $123 million deal
Watt agreed to a three-year, $123 million extension with the Steelers on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Watt's deal includes $108 million guaranteed, and his $41 million average salary makes the 30-year-old edge rusher the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Watt has recorded 108 sacks in 121 career regular-season appearances with the Steelers. With his contract dispute resolved, Watt is expected to report when the Steelers open training camp July 23.
