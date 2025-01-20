Tom Kennedy News: Inks new deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Kennedy to a reserve/future contract Monday.
The Bryant product will remain in Detroit after spending his 2024 campaign between the Lions' practice squad and active roster. Kennedy appeared in four regular-season games for the Lions this season, failing to haul in his only target while also tallying 167 kick-return yards and nine punt-return yards. He's likely to compete for a reserve role in the Lions' wide receiver corps throughout the offseason.
