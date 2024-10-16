Tommy Tremble Injury: Limited to start week

Tremble (concussion) practiced as a limited participant Wednesday.

Tremble didn't practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out for Carolina's loss to Atlanta in Week 6, so it's encouraging to see him handling limited work heading into Week 7 action. The veteran tight end will need to fully clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to take the field Sunday on the road against Washington. Rookie fourth-round pick Ja'Tavion Sanders caught five of seven targets for 49 yards with Tremble sidelined versus the Falcons.