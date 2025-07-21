Tommy Tremble Injury: Opens camp on active/PUP

The Panthers placed Tremble (back) on the active/PUP list Monday.

Tremble underwent a back procedure in May and will continue to rehab as training camp opens. He's expected to be ready ahead of Week 1. With Tremble idle to begin camp, second-year TE Ja'Tavion Sanders and fifth-round rookie Mitchell Evans will benefit from extra reps. While Tremble is expected to play a substantial role on offense this season, he's mainly used as a blocker. Sanders has late-round fantasy appeal as a catch-first, playmaking tight end.