Tommy Tremble Injury: Out of protocol, still questionable

Tremble has cleared the concussion protocol but remains questionable for Sunday's game at Washington due to a back injury, per the NFL's transaction log.

After sitting out Week 6 due to a concussion, Tremble made notable progress this week with a limited session Wednesday and full practice Thursday. However, he wasn't able to log any reps Friday due to a new health concern, leaving his status up in the air for Week 7 action. The Panthers don't play until 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, so if Tremble is deemed inactive 90 minutes prior, the combo of Ja'Tavion Sanders and Ian Thomas (hip) will handle the team's TE duties.