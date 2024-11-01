Tommy Tremble Injury: Receives questionable tag for Sunday

Tremble (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

After missing games in Week 6 and 7 due to the back injury, Tremble returned to the lineup for this past Sunday's loss to Denver, playing 57 percent of the snaps on offense while recording two catches for 13 yards on three targets. The back issue has still been affecting Tremble in practice, as he sat out Wednesday's session before returning to the field Thursday as a limited participant. Provided he didn't have any setbacks coming out of Friday's practice, Tremble will likely be cleared to play Sunday, but he'll presumably be splitting work at tight end with rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders.