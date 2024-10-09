Tommy Tremble Injury: Sits out Wednesday

Tremble (concussion) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tremble endured a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears safety Jaquan Brisker this past Sunday, which resulted in the tight end entering the concussion protocol. With just two more chances to mix into drills this week, he could be hard-pressed to put himself in a position to play Sunday against the Falcons. Meanwhile, fellow TE Ian Thomas (calf), who remains on injured reserve, practiced fully Wednesday and "absolutely" has a chance to return this weekend, as coach Dave Canales told Steve Reed of the Associated Press. If that comes to pass, the Panthers may have to roll with Thomas, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Feleipe Franks at the position Week 6.