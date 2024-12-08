Tommy Tremble News: Catches touchdown vs. Eagles

Tremble caught one of his two targets for three yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles.

Tremble's lone catch in Sunday's loss was a touchdown, hauling in a pass from Bryce Young to give the Panthers a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. The Notre Dame posted a modest yardage total but still led Carolina's tight end corps in yards and catches. Meanwhile, rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders returned from a neck injury in Week 14 and failed to haul in his only target. Tremble's performances have been inconsistent throughout the season, and he and Sanders will likely continue to split opportunities as the Panthers' top receiving tight ends moving forward.