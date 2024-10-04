Tommy Tremble News: Cleared for this Sunday

Tremble (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Chicago, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Tremble returned to practice Friday as a limited participant after being held out Thursday. Fellow tight end Ian Thomas (calf) is considered questionable to return from injured reserve for Sunday's game, although it isn't clear if that would impact Tremble's role. Tremble played 86 and 87 percent of snaps on offense the past two games, catching three passes for 29 yards in a Week 3 win over the Raiders before going without a target on 31 routes in last week's loss to the Bengals. He has a long track record of extremely low target rates and has topped 35 yards just once in 52 games.