Tommy Tremble News: Uneventful return from injury

Tremble caught two of his three targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Broncos.

Tremble returned and served as the Panthers' No. 1 tight end Sunday after missing Carolina's Week 7 loss to the Commanders with a back injury. The Notre Dame product out-paced rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders (1-7-0 receiving line) in targets, catches and yards in Week 8. It appears Tremble is back serving as the Panthers' top tight end; however, with Carolina's recent offensive struggles, he'll likely have difficulty finding fantasy relevance going forward.